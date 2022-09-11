Portion Trading 24.4% Lower Over Last Week (PRT)

Portion (PRT) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Portion has a market cap of $512,459.38 and approximately $45.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Portion coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Portion has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,558.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015620 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00056870 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00067269 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005507 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00075363 BTC.

Portion Coin Profile

Portion (CRYPTO:PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 476,965,462 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Portion

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Portion using one of the exchanges listed above.

