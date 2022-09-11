Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Has $6.84 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,507 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 6,113 shares during the period. eBay accounts for about 6.2% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in eBay by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in eBay by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in eBay by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,825 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in eBay by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in eBay by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of eBay stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.94. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.38, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on eBay to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Stories

