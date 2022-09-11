Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Sells 1,043 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Yandex accounts for about 0.4% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Yandex were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Yandex by 7.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 112,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Yandex by 1,793.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 500,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,260,000 after buying an additional 473,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Yandex by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,270,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $197,874,000 after buying an additional 26,842 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Yandex by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Yandex by 38.3% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 73,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 20,442 shares during the last quarter. 56.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $18.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.17 and a beta of 1.24. Yandex has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $87.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Yandex ( NASDAQ:YNDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter. Yandex had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.62%.

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

