Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Booking accounts for approximately 2.6% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 5.7% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.9% during the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,557.20.

In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,400 shares of company stock worth $2,925,212 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,981.03 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,669.34 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,898.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,051.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.55) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 97.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

