Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Receives $18.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

POSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Poshmark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen cut their target price on Poshmark to $22.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Poshmark from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Get Poshmark alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $45,945.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Poshmark

Poshmark Trading Up 13.8 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Poshmark during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Poshmark by 94.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Poshmark by 58.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,757 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Poshmark by 211.8% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 10,771 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 20,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POSH opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $11.70. Poshmark has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $27.34.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Poshmark will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Poshmark

(Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.