Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on POST shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Post to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Post to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Post

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,691,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,326 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,752,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,692,000 after acquiring an additional 391,944 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,200,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,791,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,047,000 after acquiring an additional 336,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,096,000 after acquiring an additional 267,180 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post Stock Up 1.2 %

POST stock opened at $89.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Post has a 52 week low of $62.83 and a 52 week high of $91.48.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Post had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Post will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

