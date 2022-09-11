Primavera Capital Acquisition (PV) and Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV – Get Rating) is one of 707 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Primavera Capital Acquisition to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Primavera Capital Acquisition and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primavera Capital Acquisition N/A 18.31% 4.55% Primavera Capital Acquisition Competitors 14.37% -62.15% 1.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Primavera Capital Acquisition and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primavera Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Primavera Capital Acquisition Competitors 112 589 905 18 2.51

Institutional and Insider Ownership

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 66.36%. Given Primavera Capital Acquisition’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Primavera Capital Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

50.0% of Primavera Capital Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Primavera Capital Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primavera Capital Acquisition’s competitors have a beta of 0.05, suggesting that their average stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Primavera Capital Acquisition and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Primavera Capital Acquisition N/A $20.88 million 28.37 Primavera Capital Acquisition Competitors $1.60 billion -$173.12 million 29.71

Primavera Capital Acquisition’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Primavera Capital Acquisition. Primavera Capital Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Primavera Capital Acquisition competitors beat Primavera Capital Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Primavera Capital Acquisition

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

