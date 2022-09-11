Privapp Network (bPRIVA) Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week

Privapp Network (bPRIVA) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 11th. During the last seven days, Privapp Network has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Privapp Network has a market cap of $327,958.27 and $43,728.00 worth of Privapp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Privapp Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001011 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Privapp Network Coin Profile

Privapp Network (bPRIVA) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 9th, 2021. Privapp Network’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Privapp Network’s official website is privapp.network. Privapp Network’s official Twitter account is @PrivappNetwork.

Privapp Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Privapp Network provides a service where chain signatures, secret chain transactions and hashed wallet addresses are used to hide sender-recipient addresses and transaction amounts. Chain signatures are defined as digital contracts that can be signed by all users belonging to a group, who have the key.Telegram”

