ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) Shares Bought by SFI Advisors LLC

SFI Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD – Get Rating) by 283.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,520 shares during the quarter. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of SFI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 39,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period.

ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of EFAD stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.70. 9,381 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.99. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $40.40.

