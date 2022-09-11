ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period.

BATS NOBL traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $90.93. The company had a trading volume of 316,646 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.52 and a 200-day moving average of $90.77.

