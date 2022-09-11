ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) to an underweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €22.00 ($22.45) to €20.00 ($20.41) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €8.70 ($8.88) to €7.29 ($7.44) in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.18.

OTCMKTS:PBSFY opened at $1.86 on Thursday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

