Prudential (LON:PRU) Given a GBX 1,380 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,380 ($16.67) target price on Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PRU. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,600 ($19.33) price objective on Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,580 ($19.09) target price on Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,475 ($17.82) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,647.82 ($19.91).

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Prudential stock opened at GBX 961.40 ($11.62) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.00. Prudential has a 52 week low of GBX 877.20 ($10.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,519 ($18.35). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 970.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,012.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.43 billion and a PE ratio of 2,465.13.

Prudential Cuts Dividend

Prudential Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. Prudential’s payout ratio is 45.52%.

(Get Rating)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.