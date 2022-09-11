Public Mint Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,169.00 (MINT)

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 11th. During the last seven days, Public Mint has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for about $0.0193 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and $1,169.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00030229 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002542 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,097,327 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint.

Public Mint Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

