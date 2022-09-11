Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) is PDT Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 247,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Pure Storage accounts for about 0.8% of PDT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $8,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSTG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,499,000 after purchasing an additional 22,123 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Pure Storage by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Pure Storage by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 552,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,979,000 after acquiring an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 116,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 36,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.30. 5,708,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,590,083. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $36.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average of $28.66.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $646.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSTG. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

