QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.04.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $132.05 on Friday. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.57 and a 200-day moving average of $141.68. The firm has a market cap of $148.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

