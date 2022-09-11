Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) is Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,453,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475,464 shares during the quarter. Qualtrics International makes up 0.4% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC owned 0.25% of Qualtrics International worth $41,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Qualtrics International by 1,086.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,999,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,196,000 after buying an additional 3,662,831 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,966,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,968 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $84,283,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,352,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,266,000. 21.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ XM traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,291. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average of $18.15. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $49.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.62.

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $356.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.98 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 75.46% and a negative net margin of 91.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

XM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Qualtrics International from $32.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.12.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

