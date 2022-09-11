RAMP Market Capitalization Hits $38.72 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 11th. Over the last seven days, RAMP has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One RAMP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0810 or 0.00000375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RAMP has a market cap of $38.72 million and approximately $30,576.00 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00036267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,597.67 or 1.00026648 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036874 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP (RAMP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 477,838,740 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com.

Buying and Selling RAMP

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

