Raymond James Weighs in on Opsens Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:OPS)

Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Opsens in a report issued on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Raymond James has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Opsens’ current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.

Opsens (TSE:OPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$10.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.65 million.

TSE:OPS opened at C$2.74 on Friday. Opsens has a 1 year low of C$1.55 and a 1 year high of C$3.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$298.03 million and a P/E ratio of -46.44.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

