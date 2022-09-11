RBF Capital LLC Buys 32,501 Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)

RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) by 255.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,501 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Riley Exploration Permian worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in REPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 872.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 30,281 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter worth $610,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Riley Exploration Permian

In related news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 4,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $102,958.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,890 shares in the company, valued at $882,535.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Riley Exploration Permian news, President Kevin Riley sold 3,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $102,960.07. Following the sale, the president now owns 175,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,974.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 4,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $102,958.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,535.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,349 shares of company stock worth $1,527,172. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Price Performance

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

NYSE:REPX opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.25. The stock has a market cap of $473.30 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on REPX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Riley Exploration Permian Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

