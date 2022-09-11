RBF Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

RBF Capital LLC reduced its position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,691 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Allakos worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLK. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Allakos by 5,817.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 833,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 819,460 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in Allakos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,985,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Allakos by 258.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 385,878 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Allakos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,003,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter worth $2,601,000. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Allakos alerts:

Allakos Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $4.91 on Friday. Allakos Inc. has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $11.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.12.

About Allakos

Allakos ( NASDAQ:ALLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc. will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.