RBF Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

RBF Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.4% of RBF Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $36,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,733. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,036 shares of company stock worth $15,564,998. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $111.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.05.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

