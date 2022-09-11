RBF Capital LLC Sells 247,677 Shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

RBF Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 508,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 247,677 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Matrix Service in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Matrix Service in the first quarter worth $109,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matrix Service in the first quarter worth $116,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matrix Service in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Matrix Service in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 80.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTRX. Guggenheim raised Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Matrix Service Price Performance

Matrix Service Company Profile

NASDAQ MTRX opened at $5.74 on Friday. Matrix Service has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $11.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.27.

(Get Rating)

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.