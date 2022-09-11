RBF Capital LLC Sells 33,430 Shares of Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD)

RBF Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,430 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC owned 0.32% of Audacy worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Audacy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Audacy by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,655 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Audacy by 147.6% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 15,027 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Audacy by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Audacy by 315.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 40,213 shares during the last quarter. 51.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AUD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Audacy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley cut shares of Audacy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Audacy from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Audacy Trading Up 12.1 %

Audacy Company Profile

Shares of AUD opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72. Audacy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $4.04.

Audacy, Inc, a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

Featured Articles

