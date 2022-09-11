RBF Capital LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

RBF Capital LLC cut its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Baker Hughes makes up 0.7% of RBF Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $10,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 36.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 17.4% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 40.7% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

In other news, Director Michael R. Dumais purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR opened at $25.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.11. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -167.44%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

