Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

RRR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp set a $45.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set a hold rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.67.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $40.67 on Wednesday. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $58.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day moving average is $40.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $422.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.39 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 146.71%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,137,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,490,000 after acquiring an additional 110,038 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,354,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,919,000 after acquiring an additional 79,313 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,270,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,890,000 after acquiring an additional 112,958 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,493,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,809,000 after acquiring an additional 28,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 29.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,412,000 after purchasing an additional 313,446 shares during the last quarter. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

