Redbubble (OTC:RDBBF) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Redbubble (OTC:RDBBF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Redbubble Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of OTC:RDBBF opened at 0.54 on Thursday. Redbubble has a 12 month low of 0.51 and a 12 month high of 3.48.

Get Redbubble alerts:

About Redbubble

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Redbubble Limited operates as an online marketplace that facilitates the sale of art and design products. It offers clothing, stickers, face masks, phone cases, home and living products, wall arts, kids and baby clothing, pet products, accessories, stationery and office products, and gifts. The company provides its services through its website Redbubble.com, TeePublic.com in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Redbubble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redbubble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.