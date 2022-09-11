ReFork (EFK) Price Down 6.1% This Week

ReFork (EFK) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One ReFork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ReFork has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. ReFork has a total market capitalization of $9.24 million and $10,558.00 worth of ReFork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ReFork Coin Profile

EFK is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2020. ReFork’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 288,554,805 coins. The Reddit community for ReFork is https://reddit.com/r/ReFork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReFork’s official website is refork.org. The official message board for ReFork is medium.com/refork. ReFork’s official Twitter account is @refork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReFork

According to CryptoCompare, “ReFork wants to globally prevent the use of disposable plastics and protect the planet Earth from the consequences of excessive plastic waste. Everyone should be able to use biodegradable products for their needs, which will make their lives easier and at the same time will not burden the planet with hard-to-decompose waste.”

