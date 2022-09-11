Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,215 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.1% of Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $152.29 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $137.50 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.64 and its 200-day moving average is $152.84.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

