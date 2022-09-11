Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Buys 375 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19,584.6% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,387,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,623,000 after buying an additional 1,380,712 shares in the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Truadvice LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 33,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 22,589 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $34.38 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.94.

