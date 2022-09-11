Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Buys 69 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $437,475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,802,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,891,960,000 after acquiring an additional 616,253 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 58.8% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 963,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,185,000 after acquiring an additional 356,891 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 216.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,393,000 after acquiring an additional 297,740 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSI stock opened at $250.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.05.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.11.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $2,746,840.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,878,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,802 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $2,746,840.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,878,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,633 shares of company stock valued at $49,086,646 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

