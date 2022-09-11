Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 135.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $519,000. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $216.86 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $189.94 and a 1 year high of $318.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.78.

