Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Eaton comprises approximately 0.8% of Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 288.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Eaton by 63.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.64.

Eaton Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $145.71 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The firm has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

