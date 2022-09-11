Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,624 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.9% of Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on V. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Visa Trading Up 2.2 %

Visa Announces Dividend

Shares of Visa stock opened at $205.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.79 and its 200 day moving average is $207.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.