Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $526,000 Investment in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 193,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,063,000 after acquiring an additional 52,118 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQIX opened at $657.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $667.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $687.70. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $606.12 and a one year high of $873.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.39%.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $818.75.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

