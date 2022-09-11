Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 732 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MO shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MO stock opened at $45.57 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 371.13%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

