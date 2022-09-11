Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,907 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 1.8% of Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,530,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,202 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,440,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,089,000 after buying an additional 74,249 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,323,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,133,000 after buying an additional 74,239 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,952,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,293,000 after buying an additional 106,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,060,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $48.76 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $51.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.33.

