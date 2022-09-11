Robert W. Baird Boosts HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target to $67.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $47.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HQY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a sell rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.85.

HealthEquity Price Performance

HQY stock opened at $66.94 on Wednesday. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $73.29. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.46, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.05 and a 200 day moving average of $61.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Insider Activity

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,850 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,394,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,807 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth $59,759,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,515,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 299.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 791,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,588,000 after purchasing an additional 593,172 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,587,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,487,000 after purchasing an additional 589,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also

