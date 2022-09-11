Robert W. Baird Lowers Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Price Target to $135.00

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2022

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CPRT. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Copart Trading Down 0.7 %

CPRT opened at $116.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.16. Copart has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $161.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.26.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $883.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.14 million. Copart had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Copart will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copart

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,931,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 19.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,516,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,884 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Copart during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,142,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 23.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,879,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,178,000 after purchasing an additional 913,619 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Copart by 759.1% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 781,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,085,000 after purchasing an additional 690,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.