Robert W. Baird Lowers Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Price Target to $135.00

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.27% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CPRT. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.
Copart Trading Down 0.7 %
CPRT opened at $116.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.16. Copart has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $161.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.26.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copart
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,931,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 19.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,516,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,884 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Copart during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,142,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 23.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,879,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,178,000 after purchasing an additional 913,619 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Copart by 759.1% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 781,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,085,000 after purchasing an additional 690,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
