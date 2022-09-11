Robert W. Baird Trims Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Target Price to $70.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FRPT. Truist Financial cut shares of Freshpet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.38.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $39.51 on Thursday. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $159.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -35.59 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.83.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $146.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 8,433.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 186.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 373.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter valued at about $51,000.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

