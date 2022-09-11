Robotti Robert Grows Holdings in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI)

Robotti Robert grew its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the quarter. SEACOR Marine accounts for about 0.9% of Robotti Robert’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Robotti Robert owned about 1.96% of SEACOR Marine worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flat Footed LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,864,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SEACOR Marine by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in SEACOR Marine during the first quarter worth $1,407,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SEACOR Marine by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SEACOR Marine by 5.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEACOR Marine Stock Performance

Shares of SMHI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.76. 29,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $9.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.97.

About SEACOR Marine

SEACOR Marine ( NYSE:SMHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 29.09% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $54.02 million for the quarter.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well work-over, maintenance, and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

