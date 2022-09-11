Robotti Robert Has $115.79 Million Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Robotti Robert reduced its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,794,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,340 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource accounts for approximately 23.4% of Robotti Robert’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Robotti Robert owned approximately 1.01% of Builders FirstSource worth $115,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,428,000 after acquiring an additional 86,484 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after buying an additional 1,455,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,457,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,766,000 after buying an additional 117,308 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,535,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,187,000 after buying an additional 133,719 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,660,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,350,000 after buying an additional 981,803 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.17. 1,760,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,815. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $3.35. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 58.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLDR. B. Riley raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.