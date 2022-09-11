Robotti Robert Has $14.34 Million Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Robotti Robert trimmed its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 436,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,464 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group accounts for 2.9% of Robotti Robert’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Robotti Robert’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $14,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,163,000 after buying an additional 233,844 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,997,000 after purchasing an additional 52,336 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,550,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,282 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,908,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,382,000 after purchasing an additional 156,126 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $34.06. The company had a trading volume of 816,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,934. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.39. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Insider Transactions at Jefferies Financial Group

In other news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Jefferies Financial Group news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JEF. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.