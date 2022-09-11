Robotti Robert Has $4.59 Million Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Robotti Robert grew its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 1,064.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 592,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541,715 shares during the period. TechnipFMC comprises about 0.9% of Robotti Robert’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Robotti Robert owned approximately 0.13% of TechnipFMC worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 857,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 147,472 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth $1,586,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 62.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 22,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 22.4% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 44,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTI shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

TechnipFMC stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,602,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,697,923. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.87. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $9.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 27th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

