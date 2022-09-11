Robotti Robert Has $631,000 Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Robotti Robert raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Robotti Robert’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MS. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 45,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.2 %

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,976,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,907,974. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.25 and its 200 day moving average is $84.16. The stock has a market cap of $153.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

