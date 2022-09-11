Robotti Robert Has $998,000 Stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Robotti Robert lifted its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Robotti Robert’s holdings in CGI were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CGI by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new position in CGI during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.13.

CGI stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.62. The stock had a trading volume of 116,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,184. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.76 and a 12 month high of $93.93. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

