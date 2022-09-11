Robotti Robert Makes New $793,000 Investment in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Robotti Robert bought a new position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 6.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 2.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 167,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,020,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period.

Shares of SPB stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $61.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,432. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.11 and a fifty-two week high of $107.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.88). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.88%.

SPB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Spectrum Brands from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

