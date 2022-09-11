Robotti Robert Makes New Investment in Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW)

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2022

Robotti Robert acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSWGet Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter valued at about $93,000.

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ DRTSW remained flat at $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,484. Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62.

Alpha Tau Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, lung, and prostate cancers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRTSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSWGet Rating).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTSW)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Tau Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Tau Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Robotti Robert Makes New Investment in Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW)

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2022

Robotti Robert bought a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSWGet Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter worth $48,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000.

Alpha Tau Medical Price Performance

DRTSW stock remained flat at $0.50 during trading on Friday. 56,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,484. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.62. Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.06.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, lung, and prostate cancers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRTSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSWGet Rating).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTSW)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Tau Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Tau Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.