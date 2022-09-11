Robotti Robert Makes New Investment in Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW)

Robotti Robert acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter valued at about $93,000.

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ DRTSW remained flat at $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,484. Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62.

Alpha Tau Medical Profile

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, lung, and prostate cancers.

