Robotti Robert Purchases 1,000 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Robotti Robert grew its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Robotti Robert’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays cut shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.38.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of FNV traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.97. 525,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,575. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.39 and a fifty-two week high of $169.32. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.81 and its 200 day moving average is $142.31.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.33% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

