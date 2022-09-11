Robotti Robert Purchases New Holdings in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Robotti Robert purchased a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,000. Robotti Robert owned about 0.52% of Grindrod Shipping as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRIN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 19,088 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $601,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. 15.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Grindrod Shipping stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.97. 189,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,093. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $461.42 million, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.89. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 54.81% and a net margin of 33.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Grindrod Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.17%.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

