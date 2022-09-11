Robotti Robert Raises Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Robotti Robert raised its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 889,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,994 shares during the period. GrafTech International comprises about 1.7% of Robotti Robert’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Robotti Robert owned about 0.34% of GrafTech International worth $8,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EAF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 855.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at $91,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at $102,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

GrafTech International Stock Up 1.4 %

GrafTech International stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,243,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,386. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. GrafTech International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.38. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $363.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.67 million. GrafTech International had a return on equity of 807.51% and a net margin of 34.75%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GrafTech International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

